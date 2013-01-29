Exclusive: Thermo Fisher studying Life Tech takeover - sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.N) is considering making an offer for Life Technologies Corp (LIFE.O), the biomedical laboratory equipment maker that is exploring a potential sale, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Thermo Fisher, the world’s largest maker of laboratory equipment and scientific instrument, is one of the parties that have held discussions with Life Technologies about a potential deal, the sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks are confidential.

Private equity firms KKR & Co LP (KKR.N), Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), Bain Capital LLC and TPG Capital LP are also interested in buying Carlsbad, California-based Life Technologies, which has a $10.7 billion market capitalization, the sources said.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher has a market value of around $25 billion.

Talks with the potential buyers are at an early stage and may not lead to a transaction, the sources said.

Thermo Fisher and Life Technologies declined to comment. Representatives of the private equity firms declined to comment or did not immediately respond to requests for comment.