FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lifeway Foods' fourth quarter loss widens
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
April 2, 2012 / 10:05 PM / 6 years ago

Lifeway Foods' fourth quarter loss widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Health food products maker Lifeway Foods Inc (LWAY.O) posted a wider fourth-quarter loss hurt by increased spending on advertising and marketing.

Lifeway said it expects first-quarter sales to grow about 14 percent to $21 million and plans to initiate its first ever annual dividend sometime in the third quarter of fiscal 2012.

The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $400,000, or 2 cents a shares, compared with a loss of $200,000, or 1 cent a share, last year.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $18.7 million.

The company also said it authorized a new plan to buy back up to 200,000 shares, replacing its prior program.

Lifeway Foods shares had closed at $9.19 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.