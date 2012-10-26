Liffe steps up controls of agricultural markets

LONDON (Reuters) - Exchange NYSE Liffe’s tightened rules, including delivery position limits on its London agricultural commodity contracts start from next week, in line with European and U.S. government initiatives to curb speculation.

European commodity markets are under pressure to tighten regulation as the United States attempts to push forward plans to enhance controls to curb speculative activity, blamed by some for boosting food and energy prices to record highs in 2008.

“NYSE Liffe introduced an enhanced regime for monitoring softs and feed wheat as part of the exchange’s continued efforts to improve existing position management arrangements for commodities,” said a spokesperson at the exchange.

The regulation includes the introduction of delivery limits to robusta coffee positions from November, cocoa and white sugar from December and feed wheat from January.

The exchange said the changes were to designed improve transparency and accountability, maintain market confidence and ensure consistency with national and European regulatory developments.

Its coffee and cocoa markets have a history of being squeezed and the London markets are less regulated than ICE soft commodity markets, which already enforce position limits.

“I think it will make the markets more usable. This is designed to stop market squeezes as a result of technical or physical anomalies,” said Clive Furness, managing director of consulting firm Contango Markets.

“In today’s environment, the behavior that bullies markets is no longer acceptable. The changes that Liffe are making are in line with the way that users expect modern markets to be run.”

In February this year the Liffe exchange launched a consultation on the regulatory changes, noting that the G20 and the International Organization of Securities Commission (IOSCO) had called for increased position management.

European Union rules giving the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) powers to manage or even set position limits for commodity derivatives are in the approval process with the European parliament.

“Over the years there has been more and more speculation in that area (food commodities) which has been increasing the prices for those who really need the products,” said member of the European Parliament (MEP) Markus Ferber.

“That is why I think it makes sense why we establish these kind of position limits.”

However, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) plans to toughen up its overall position limits regime hit a stumbling block earlier this month when U.S. District Judge Robert Wilkins rejected them, saying the CFTC had fundamentally misinterpreted the Dodd-Frank financial reforms law.

“There is a fundamental disagreement between market and legislators as to what causes volatility and price increases, particularly in the agricultural commodities market, as far as industry are concerned this is very clearly ‘case not proven’ that speculators are in any way causing or aggravating it,” said a London-based commodity lawyer.

Many market participants argue that price movements are rooted in supply and demand.