Li & Fung in talks to buy S.Korea kids' apparel maker for $184 million: report

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Li & Fung Group (0494.HK) is in talks to acquire South Korean children’s apparel maker Suhyang Networks for roughly 200 billion won ($183.73 million), a South Korean newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Maeil Business Newspaper said Li & Fung recently completed due diligence on Suhyang and is currently in price negotiations, citing unidentified investment banking sources.
A Suhyang official authorized to speak on the matter could not be reached immediately.
Reporting by Joyce Lee