Li & Fung slumps; weak earnings, margins prompt downgrades

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of global supply chain manager Li & Fung Ltd (0494.HK) slumped by more than a fifth on Friday after weak operating profit triggered downgrades by brokers worried about the impact of sluggish demand from the United States, Europe and China.

A global economic slowdown has weighed on consumer-related companies and Li & Fung, which manages supply chains for retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) and Target Corp (TGT.N), warned at an earnings briefing late on Thursday that the euro zone remained weak and it provided little insight into when demand might pick up.

With 60 percent of Li & Fung’s sales destined for U.S.-based retailers, investors are increasingly concerned about the impact of sluggish U.S. growth and a raft of data that has pointed to weak consumer spending. China said on Friday its July exports rose just 1 percent from a year earlier, well below forecasts and underlining weak demand from major trading partners.

“The results totally missed forecasts, with margins shrinking and not much top-line growth,” said William Lo, analyst at Ample Capital. “Li & Fung’s valuation is expensive and it’s probably better to wait for the stock to come down about 30 percent before considering whether to jump in.”

Li & Fung said late on Thursday that half-year core operating profit fell 22 percent due to a slower-than-expected turnaround of its U.S. operations and weak demand in Europe, though January-June net profit rose by a third as it booked write-backs on two 2010 acquisitions.

The write-backs came after some acquisitions failed to generate as much income as expected. Li & Fung puts a down-payment on part of the consideration when it buys a company and the rest of the price depends on earnings reaching a certain level.

Some queried whether the company’s acquisition-led business model still works. “Is it still able to achieve its goal simply through acquisitions, as the end results of those deals, even at bargain prices, may not necessarily translate into organic growth,” said Steven Leung, director at UOB Kay Hian. “We can put it and other exporters off our radar for the time being.”

Li & Fung is halfway through an ambitious 3-year growth plan that aims to grow core operating profit to US$1.5 billion by 2013. Some analysts now doubt it can meet that target.

Shares of the company fell as much as 22 percent on Friday to their lowest since last October and the biggest drop since the company listed in 1992. The benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 0.7 percent.

The weak half-year results and slump in the share price is making credit markets edgy and raising questions over the acquisitive group’s future funding strategy.

“The concern is that with the stock price down, they’ll find it difficult to make future acquisitions using equity financing. It’s more likely future acquisitions will be debt funded,” said a Hong Kong-based credit analyst with a European bank.

The global outsourcer, which has signed four acquisitions for its trading network this year and six licensing deals, said it was also looking to buy in the beauty and cosmetics sector.

REVISED DOWN

Goldman Sachs cut Li & Fung to ‘neutral’ from ‘buy’, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowered its target price on the stock to HK$17 from HK$18.60, retaining its ‘neutral’ rating.

“Given the tough macro environment, management believes it is difficult to meet its 3-year plan in 2013, but it is still confident of achieving a decent growth in core operating profit,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a client note.

Morgan Stanley cut its Li & Fung price target to HK$19 from HK$20.5, while Barclays revised down its price target to HK$16.2 from HK$23.3, and downgraded the stock to ‘equal weight’ from ‘overweight’.

“We’re not too sanguine on a recovery in the second half. The only positive catalyst we expect between now and March 2013 is the possible announcement of acquisitions done at attractive valuations,” Barclays said.

“It also seems increasingly likely that the company will not only miss its current three-year target of core operating profit of US$1.5 billion, but perhaps do so by a wide margin.”

UBS maintained a ‘sell’ rating and price target of HK$11, saying investors were now likely to focus on near-term profitability rather than Li & Fung’s three-year targets.