FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Li & Fung says Wal-Mart has not canceled orders; shares slide
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
September 26, 2013 / 2:10 AM / 4 years ago

Li & Fung says Wal-Mart has not canceled orders; shares slide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The company logo of Li & Fung is displayed at Li Fung Tower where the company is based in an industrial district in Hong Kong August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Global exporter Li & Fung Ltd (0494.HK) said business with its major customer Wal-Mart Stores Inc is normal, but its shares still slid as much as 4.9 percent on a report that the U.S. retailer is cutting orders to suppliers.

“There has been no cancellation of orders from Wal-Mart and we continue to do business with them as usual. Also, Wal-Mart is continuing to place orders for 2014 as normal,” a spokeswoman from Li & Fung said in an email reply to Reuters.

Wal-Mart’s shares fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday after a report by Bloomberg News said the retailer is cutting orders with suppliers this quarter and next quarter to address rising inventories.

A Wal-Mart spokesman told Reuters the story was “completely inaccurate”.

Shares of Li & Fung, which has a market value of $12.7 billion, fell to the lowest in four weeks at HK$11.20. The stock was at HK$11.30 as at 11.24 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, down 3.9 percent, lagging a 0.5 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

Last month Li & Fung, the world’s largest supplier of goods to retailers including Wal-Mart and Target (TGT.N), reported a 70 percent drop in first-half net profit but said it was on track for a recovery in 2013.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Michael Urquhart

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.