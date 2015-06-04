FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean missile maker LIG Nex1 applies for IPO approval
June 4, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 2 years ago

South Korean missile maker LIG Nex1 applies for IPO approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean defense company LIG Nex1 Co applied for preliminary approval for an initial public offering, South Korea’s stock exchange said on Thursday, in a listing expected by analysts to value the entire firm at around 1.3-1.5 trillion won ($1.18-1.36 billion).

LIG Corp, an unlisted holding company of LIG Group, owns 51 percent of the firm. LIG Nex1 reported sales of 1.4 trillion won and an operating profit of 72 billion won in 2014.

A spokesman for LIG Nex1 said the IPO was expected around September at the earliest, but declined to comment on other details.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
