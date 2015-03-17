New LightSquared bankruptcy exit plan has Ergen's support

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Cerberus Capital Management and Solus Alternative Asset Management on Tuesday proposed a new plan to restructure bankrupt wireless venture LightSquared, with the support of billionaire Charles Ergen, LightSquared’s largest lender.

The two private equity firms would pay Ergen cash to acquire $950 million of Ergen’s $1 billion debt claim on the company. The two firms would then receive notes from the company ranking behind other LightSquared lenders in repayment priority. They would also supply new financing and take 34 percent of new equity to be issued by LightSquared as part of the proposed restructuring.

The plan is designed to compete with a LightSquared-backed one whose fairness is the subject of an ongoing trial in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan. That plan is backed by Fortress Investment Group and Centerbridge Partners, who would take the same 34 percent stake under their proposal.

LightSquared’s three-year bankruptcy is closely watched because its main asset, wireless spectrum, is considered very valuable. Just how valuable it is, and what it can be used for, is fiercely debated among stakeholders, and the bankruptcy will determine who ultimately controls it.

Both plans would allow Phil Falcone’s Harbinger Capital Partners, LightSquared’s current owner, to keep some equity but cede operational control.

The fairness trial continued on Tuesday, as Cerberus and Solus have not officially filed their plan with the court. Judge Shelley Chapman said she would hold off on considering the Cerberus plan while analyzing LightSquared‘s.

COURTING ERGEN

But having Ergen’s support could be a key bargaining chip for Cerberus and Solus. Ergen, the Dish Network Corp chairman whose big stake in LightSquared gives him negotiating clout, vehemently opposes LightSquared’s plan, which would pay most of his claim in notes rather than cash.

Indeed, a lawyer for a committee overseeing LightSquared’s bankruptcy said his panel may turn its attention to responding to Cerberus’ plan, possibly by submitting one that provides similar or better terms for creditors.

LightSquared wanted to use its spectrum to build a massive wireless network, but fears of GPS interference caused the Federal Communications Commission to revoke its spectrum license in 2012, pushing it into bankruptcy.

Ergen became a controversial figure in the case when LightSquared accused him of trying to illegally infiltrate its capital structure to effect a Dish takeover. Ergen said it was merely a personal investment, and would gladly take a cash payout.