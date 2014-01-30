Lilly's quarterly sales largely offset Cymbalta slide

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co’s (LLY.N) quarterly revenue fell far less than expected, it reported on Thursday, as plunging sales of its Cymbalta depression treatment were largely offset by higher sales for most of its other prescription drugs.

The company said it had earned $728 million, or 67 cents per share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with $827 million, or 74 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter, when Lilly took charges for asset impairments and restructuring.

Excluding special items, Lilly earned 74 cents per share, matching the analysts’ average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Global sales fell 2 percent to $5.81 billion, but topped Wall Street forecasts of $5.46 billion. Sales would have been flat if not for the stronger dollar, which lowers the value of sales in overseas markets.

Sales of Cymbalta, which lost U.S. patent protection last month and became prey to cheaper generics, tumbled 38 percent to $883 million.

Analysts expect far larger sales declines for Lilly’s biggest product in coming months as generics take greater hold.

Sales of many other of the company’s top drugs showed double-digit sales increases, including its Humalog insulin, Cialis anti-impotence treatment, Forteo and Evista osteoporosis drugs, and Straterra for attention deficit disorder.

But sales of its Zyprexa schizophrenia treatment, which has been facing competition in the United States from generics since late 2011, fell 10 percent to $348 million.