Limited forecasts profit for quarter and year below estimates
February 27, 2013 / 10:27 PM / in 5 years

Limited forecasts profit for quarter and year below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel poses during a photo opportunity for the 2013 Valentine's Day sale at the Victoria's Secret flagship store in New York, February 6, 2013 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Limited Brands Inc LTD.N on Wednesday forecast profit for the current quarter and fiscal year below analysts’ expectations, and its shares fell 1.3 percent in after-market trading.

The parent of retailers Victoria’s Secret, La Senza and Bath & Body Works also posted net income of $411.4 million, or $1.39 a share, for the fourth quarter ended February 2, compared with $359.4 million, or $1.17 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding charges for asset impairments, earnings were $1.76 a share. Analysts, on average, had forecast $1.74 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The retailer forecast earnings of 40 cents to 45 cents a share for the first quarter and $2.92 to $3.12 a share for the year. Analysts, on average, had forecast 51 cents for the quarter and $3.24 for the year.

Reporting By Brad Dorfman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
