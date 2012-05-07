FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lin TV to buy New Vision assets for $330 million
May 7, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Lin TV to buy New Vision assets for $330 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lin TV Corp’s TVL.N said it will buy New Vision Television’s local broadcast group for $330.4 million to expand its reach to south and western United States.

Lin TV will purchase 13 network affiliates from New Vision, including 10 affiliated with networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC.

The company also said it will provide services to five other network affiliates currently served by New Vision Television.

Lin TV said it expects to close the acquisition in late 2012.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

