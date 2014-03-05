FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Linamar posts higher quarterly results as sales climb
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 5, 2014 / 9:47 PM / 4 years ago

Linamar posts higher quarterly results as sales climb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Linamar Corp (LNR.TO), Canada’s second-biggest auto parts maker, reported higher net earnings for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, bolstered by stronger sales in North America, Asia and Europe.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to C$68.7 million, or C$1.06 per share, more than double the C$30.7 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, the company earned during the same period a year ago.

Adjusted net earnings were C$55 million, or 85 Canadian cents a share. Revenue rose to C$926.1 million from C$756.5 million in 2012.

On average, analysts had expected earnings of 71 Canadian cents a share and revenue of C$861.7 million according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Financially, we saw double-digit sales growth, driven by market share growth,” Chief Executive Linda Hasenfratz said in a statement of the performance in 2013.

Hasenfratz said earnings growth helped drive margins to above-target levels and also boosted cash levels, which will help the company pay down debt.

“At the same time, we registered record levels of new business wins to solidify our growth over the next several years,” she added.

Sales for the company’s powertrain/driveline segment rose 21.7 percent during the quarter, while product sales in its industrial segment climbed 27.9 percent.

Shares of Linamar, which reported after markets closed, ended at C$49.30 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday, just shy of a record hit on Tuesday of C$49.59.

Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.