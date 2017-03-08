FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Linde gives interim CFO Schneider three-year contract
#Deals - Europe
March 8, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 5 months ago

Linde gives interim CFO Schneider three-year contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German industrial gases group Linde (LING.DE) gave its interim finance chief Sven Schneider a three-year contract with immediate effect, it said on Wednesday.

Schneider, Linde's former head of Group Treasury, assumed the CFO post on an interim basis last September when the company's two top executives left after the collapse of merger talks with U.S. rival Praxair (PX.N).

Linde and Praxair subsequently agreed the framework of a $65 billion merger in December.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Ludwig Burger

