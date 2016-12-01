FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Linde chairman backs deal with Praxair: Handelsblatt
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 1, 2016 / 8:45 AM / 9 months ago

Linde chairman backs deal with Praxair: Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Linde Group logo is seen at a company building in Munich-Pullach, Germany August 16, 2016.Michaela Rehle/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Linde (LING.DE) supervisory board Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle is still in favor of a tie-up between the German industrial gases maker and U.S. rival Praxair (PX.N), which has made a renewed merger proposal, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported.

The business daily cited sources close to the supervisory board as saying that Reitzle preferred a tie-up over going it alone and was also concerned that Praxair might turn hostile.

Praxair's recent concessions to Linde include giving the German group's Munich headquarters a bigger role than initially planned and as well as providing some job guarantees, Handelsblatt and daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung said in separate reports, without specifying their sources. Praxair has revived efforts to combine with Linde, with sources telling Reuters on Wednesday it has tried to address the main stumbling blocks to merger talks.

The collapse of initial negotiations in September led to the departure of finance chief Georg Denoke and Chief Executive Wolfgang Buechele staying on only until April, leaving Chairman Reitzle as the most powerful figure at Linde.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by David Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.