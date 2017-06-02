Linde sees U.S. disposals as part of Praxair merger remedies

MUNICH (Reuters) - Linde (LING.DE) and Praxair (PX.N) expect to have to divest assets above all in the United States to satisfy anti-trust concerns as the two industrial gases groups prepare for their $73 billion merger, Linde's chief executive said.

Aldo Belloni declined to give more details at a news conference on Friday of the analysis the two companies had made of what they may have to sell, but said they had defined a "pain threshold" at which point they would revisit the merger deal.

Praxair Chief Executive Steve Angel said: "If half of your businesses are forced to be divested then maybe you don't have a strategic logic any more," adding that neither party expected this to happen.

The boards of German Linde and U.S.-based Praxair agreed on Thursday night to approve the merger, which will create the world's biggest industrial gases group if it is completed, overtaking France's Air Liquide (AIRP.PA).