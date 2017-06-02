Praxair says pain threshold for merger disposals $3.7 billion sales

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Industrial gases groups Praxair (PX.N) and Linde (LING.DE) have agreed a limit to the volume of disposals they are prepared to make to satisfy anti-trust regulators as they seek to merge their companies, Praxair told analysts on a call on Friday.

They are prepared to divest assets with up to $3.7 billion in total sales or $1.1 billion in combined core earnings (EBITDA) but above those levels either party could walk away or seek to renegotiate the merger agreement.