#Deals
June 2, 2017 / 2:42 PM / 3 months ago

Praxair says pain threshold for merger disposals $3.7 billion sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Industrial gases groups Praxair (PX.N) and Linde (LING.DE) have agreed a limit to the volume of disposals they are prepared to make to satisfy anti-trust regulators as they seek to merge their companies, Praxair told analysts on a call on Friday.

They are prepared to divest assets with up to $3.7 billion in total sales or $1.1 billion in combined core earnings (EBITDA) but above those levels either party could walk away or seek to renegotiate the merger agreement.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

