Linde board likely to discuss Praxair approach on December 7: source

Linde Group logo is seen at its headquarters in Munich, Germany August 15, 2016.

MUNICH/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German industrial gases group Linde's (LING.DE) supervisory board is expected to discuss a fresh merger overture by Praxair (PX.N) at its next regular meeting on December 7, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The two parties abandoned talks in September to create a $60 billion-plus market leader after failing to agree on where important functions would be located and who would occupy key positions.

A second source told Reuters on Wednesday that Praxair's new approach addressed the core issues that had caused merger talks to collapse, but declined to provide details.