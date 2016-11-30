FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Linde board likely to discuss Praxair approach on December 7: source
November 30, 2016 / 8:30 AM / 9 months ago

Linde board likely to discuss Praxair approach on December 7: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Linde Group logo is seen at its headquarters in Munich, Germany August 15, 2016.Michaela Rehle

MUNICH/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German industrial gases group Linde's (LING.DE) supervisory board is expected to discuss a fresh merger overture by Praxair (PX.N) at its next regular meeting on December 7, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The two parties abandoned talks in September to create a $60 billion-plus market leader after failing to agree on where important functions would be located and who would occupy key positions.

A second source told Reuters on Wednesday that Praxair's new approach addressed the core issues that had caused merger talks to collapse, but declined to provide details.

Reporting by Jens Hack and Arno Schuetze; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

