9 months ago
December 7, 2016 / 4:54 PM / 9 months ago

Merged Praxair, Linde to 50:50 percent owned by each: sources

Arno Schuetze and Greg Roumeliotis

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Praxair's and Linde's shareholders are to own equal parts in the industrial gases group created by a proposed merger of the two companies, people close to the deal said.

"The valuation split will be 50:50," one of the sources said on Wednesday.

The name of the merged company would be Linde, the people said, adding that the headquarters of the combined entity would be in Connecticut, United States, while a "meaningful" representation would be upheld in Germany.

Linde on Wednesday invited Praxair to negotiate a merger of equals after Praxair defused some contentious issues that had led to the failure of an initial approach.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt

