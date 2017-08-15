Linde says acceptance period for Praxair merger starts

1 Min Read
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German industrial gases group Linde said the 10-week acceptance period for its proposed $74 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair started on Tuesday and would run through Oct. 24.
The deal will create a global leader to overtake France's Air Liquide with a combined market value of $75 billion, revenue of $30 billion and 88,000 staff.
Linde will need 75 percent of its shareholders to tender their stock to the new company. Praxair needs a simple majority vote at a shareholder meeting, which Linde said on Tuesday had been set for Sept. 27.
Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan