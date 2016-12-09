FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
No forced layoffs in Germany by 2021 if Linde, Praxair merge: union
December 9, 2016 / 4:00 PM / 8 months ago

No forced layoffs in Germany by 2021 if Linde, Praxair merge: union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Linde Group logo is seen at a company building in Munich-Pullach, Germany August 16, 2016.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Labor unions have secured guarantees for a planned merger of Linde (LING.DE) and U.S. rival Praxair (PX.N), saying on Friday there would be no forced layoffs at Linde in Germany until Dec. 31, 2021 in case of a tie-up.

It was also agreed that Linde's facilities in the German city of Dresden would not be closed if a merger goes ahead, unions IG BCE said in a statement on Friday.

Linde on Wednesday agreed to revive talks with Praxair to create a $65 billion industrial gases giant which will have its main operations run from Connecticut, two sources familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
