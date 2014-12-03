FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Linde to split board responsibility for engineering, EMEA: source
December 3, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

Linde to split board responsibility for engineering, EMEA: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German industrial gases firm Linde plans to split the job of management board member Aldo Belloni in two when he retires at the end of the year, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The person said Linde would name Christian Bruch to oversee the engineering business, while Bernd Eulitz would take over responsibility for the operating segment EMEA.

Linde’s supervisory board will approve the appointment at a meeting in the coming days, the person said.

German magazine Bilanz had flagged the planned management change earlier on Wednesday.

Linde declined to comment.

Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Louise Heavens

