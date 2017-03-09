FRANKFURT German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair, its chief executive said.

"A merger on this scale will necessarily mean the divestment of business in some regions and markets," Aldo Belloni said in the text of a speech for Linde's 2016 results presentation.

"Market players have begun publicly to express an interest in some investments."

Linde earlier said the planned all-stock merger of equals was on track and reported 2016 results that were in line with its forecast.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)