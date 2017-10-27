Linde beats profit expectations, misses on sales

LONDON (Reuters) - German industrial gases group Linde (LING.DE), which is striving for an $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair (PX.N), reported third-quarter core earnings above analysts’ forecasts and confirmed its sales and earnings targets for 2017.

Linde Group logo is seen at company building before the annual news conference in Munich, Germany March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 3 percent to 1.03 billion euros ($1.2 billion), Munich-based Linde said on Friday, beating the average forecast of 1.02 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Sales slipped 1 percent to 4.21 billion euros, missing the Reuters poll average of 4.25 billion.

Linde said its planned all-share merger of equals had so far been approved by anti-trust authorities in Pakistan, Paraguay, Russia and Turkey. It will hold a news conference at 0800 GMT.