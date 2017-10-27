Linde beats profit expectations, misses on sales

LONDON (Reuters) - German industrial gases group Linde (LING.DE), which is striving for an $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair (PX.N), reported third-quarter core earnings above analysts’ forecasts and confirmed its sales and earnings targets for 2017.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 3 percent to 1.03 billion euros ($1.2 billion), Munich-based Linde said on Friday, beating the average forecast of 1.02 billion euros in a Reuters poll.
Sales slipped 1 percent to 4.21 billion euros, missing the Reuters poll average of 4.25 billion.
Linde said its planned all-share merger of equals had so far been approved by anti-trust authorities in Pakistan, Paraguay, Russia and Turkey. It will hold a news conference at 0800 GMT.
