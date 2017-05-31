FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Germany's Linde sets up joint venture with Russia Power Machines
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
May 31, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 3 months ago

Germany's Linde sets up joint venture with Russia Power Machines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - German industrial gases group Linde AG and Russia's Power Machines have set up a joint venture to produce equipment for gas processing and liquefying plants in Russia, Power Machines said on Wednesday.

The venture, in which Power Machines and Linde will each own 50 percent, will begin production this year and supply equipment to Gazprom's Amur gas processing plant, the company said.

It also plans to produce equipment for Gazprom's Sakhalin-2 and Baltic LNG plants, the company said in a presentation.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov

