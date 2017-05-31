Germany's Linde sets up joint venture with Russia Power Machines

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - German industrial gases group Linde AG and Russia's Power Machines have set up a joint venture to produce equipment for gas processing and liquefying plants in Russia, Power Machines said on Wednesday.

The venture, in which Power Machines and Linde will each own 50 percent, will begin production this year and supply equipment to Gazprom's Amur gas processing plant, the company said.

It also plans to produce equipment for Gazprom's Sakhalin-2 and Baltic LNG plants, the company said in a presentation.