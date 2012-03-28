FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lindsay profit beats on strong irrigation equipment demand
March 28, 2012 / 1:01 PM / in 6 years

Lindsay profit beats on strong irrigation equipment demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Equipment maker Lindsay Corp (LNN.N) posted better-than-expected second-quarterly results, helped by strong demand of its irrigation equipment globally.

Lindsay’s backlog of unshipped orders at February 29 was $87.3 million, compared with $64.3 million at February 28, 2011.

For December-February, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company’s net income rose to $12.8 million, or $1.00 per share, from $11.3 million, or 89 cents per share, a year ago.

Second-quarter revenue rose 10 percent to $132.1 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 83 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $129.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue at its irrigation equipment segment increased 28 percent to $117.0 million in the second quarter.

Earlier this month, the world’s largest farm equipment maker, Deere & Co (DE.N), said it expects global demand for agricultural machinery to grow and announced its plan to invest $70 million to expand large tractor production at its Waterloo, Iowa, facility.

Lindsay shares closed at $66.74 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

