NY police called to settle blowup between Lindsay Lohan, mother

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Actress Lindsay Lohan on Wednesday was involved in yet another public spat - this time with her mother in what Long Island police called a “verbal argument” outside the family home.

Police responded to an early-morning 911 call about a domestic dispute involving Lohan and her mother, Dina, but made no arrests and left the scene shortly after arriving, a spokeswoman for the Nassau County police said.

She said the argument occurred outside Dina Lohan’s house on Old Mill Road in Merrick, about 30 miles east of New York City on Long Island’s south shore. No injuries were reported.

Wednesday’s incident marked the latest in a growing list of public spats involving the 26-year-old actress. Last month, she scuffled with a man at a New York hotel over what media reports described as her demand that photographs he had taken of her be deleted from his cellphone.

A week earlier, Lohan, who has been in and out of court, rehab and prison in recent years, was arrested in New York after a pedestrian told police that her car had struck him in an alley.

She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor.