Lindsay Lohan to spend 90 days in locked rehab after Los Angeles plea deal
March 18, 2013 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

Lindsay Lohan to spend 90 days in locked rehab after Los Angeles plea deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Troubled actress Lindsay Lohan was ordered on Monday to spend 90 days in a locked rehabilitation facility and undertake 30 days community labor as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors over charges arising from a June car crash.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James Dabney said Lohan, 26, must also undergo psychotherapy for 18 months.

The agreement came on the first day of a scheduled trial for Lohan on charges that she lied to police when she said she was not behind the wheel when her Porsche sports car smashed into a truck on June 8, 2012, in Santa Monica, California. Lohan had faced a possible jail sentence if convicted at trial.

Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

