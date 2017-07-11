CEO of pension fund manager PGGM heads to Dutch central bank
AMSTERDAM The outgoing CEO of Dutch pension fund manager PGGM, Else Bos, will take up a key position at the Dutch central bank next year, leading oversight of insurers and pension funds.
ZURICH A fire broke out at a chocolate factory at Lindt & Spruengli's headquarters in Kilchberg near Zurich in Switzerland on Tuesday, but was quickly extinguished, Zurich police and the company said.
"We had to evacuate the building, a few people appear to have suffered smoke poisoning," a spokeswoman for the Zurich cantonal police told Reuters, adding it was not clear what had caused the fire.
Lindt & Spruengli spokeswoman Nathalie Zagoda said it was too early to assess the damage or whether production had been affected.
Lindt & Spruengli, which in the United States owns the Russell Stover brand of chocolates, is known for its gold foil-wrapped Easter chocolate bunnies and Lindor chocolate balls. The company has factories in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, France, Austria and the United States.
Before meeting a Russian lawyer who he thought had material damaging to Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr. was told in an email that it was part of a Russian government bid to aid his father's presidential campaign, the New York Times reported. Citing three people with knowledge of the email, the paper said publicist Rob Goldstone indicated in the message to U.S. President Donald Trump's eldest son that the Russian government was the source of the potentially damaging information. Trump Jr did no