Lindt & Spruengli completes share buyback program

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said on Friday it had completed its share buyback program launched in November last year.

The total buyback volume amounted to 54.56 million Swiss francs ($56.66 million), and 23 registered shares and 12,730 participation certificates were bought back, the company said in a statement.

The company’s next ordinary general meeting in April will decide on a capital reduction through the cancelation of the repurchased shares, Lindt & Spruengli said.