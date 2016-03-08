FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2016 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Lindt CEO sees North American sales outpacing group after 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ernst Tanner, CEO of Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Spruengli, addresses the annual news conference in Kilchberg, Switzerland March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Lindt & Spruengli (LISP.S) expects its North American sales to outpace group growth starting next year, after completing the integration of U.S. confectioner Russell Stover in 2015.

“We expect accelerated growth,” Chief Executive Officer Ernst Tanner said at Lindt’s annual press conference held at the group’s Kilchberg headquarters near Lake Zurich on Tuesday.

That is after its North American sales growth in 2016, what Tanner called a “transition” year, may only match those of the broader company.

At $1.6 billion in 2015, North American sales made up 43.1 percent of overall group revenues.

Sales there were boosted by Lindt & Spruengli’s biggest-ever acquisition of Missouri-based Russell Stover in 2014, for which the Swiss company paid up to $1.5 billion.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Miller

