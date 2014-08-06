FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan chat app Line to set up fund for developing mobile games
August 6, 2014 / 11:10 AM / 3 years ago

Japan chat app Line to set up fund for developing mobile games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Takeshi Idezawa, chief operating officer of Line Corp, speaks during an announcement of its new service in Tokyo in this February 26, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Line Corp said on Wednesday that it is investing 10 billion yen ($97.5 million) in a new mobile game development fund, as the Japan-based social messaging service firm seeks to bolster its gaming sector and expand its overseas business.

The company said it will establish Line Ventures to run the new gaming fund LINE GAME Global Gateway. The new fund will allow Japanese mobile game developers to receive financial assistance in developing mobile games.

Line’s corporate parent is South Korean online portal operator Naver Corp. (1 US dollar = 102.5600 yen)

Reporting by Teppei Kasai; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
