FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chat app Line CEO says IPO still an option
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 24, 2016 / 8:55 AM / 2 years ago

Chat app Line CEO says IPO still an option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of free messaging app Line is pictured on a smartphone in this photo illustration taken in Tokyo September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

URAYASU, Japan (Reuters) - The head of messaging app service operator Line Corp said on Thursday that it could still seek an initial public offering (IPO), although it put plans for a listing on hold in August.

“A listing is still an option,” Chief Executive Officer Takeshi Idezawa told reporters on Thursday. “Nothing has been decided.”

Line’s parent, South Korea’s largest web portal operator Naver Corp, said in August it won’t decide to list Line until its earnings, and market conditions improved.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.