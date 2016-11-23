A Microsoft logo is seen a day after Microsoft Corp's $26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn Corp, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation is shown in Mountain View, California, U.S. February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators are set to give conditional clearance to Microsoft's (MSFT.O) $26 billion takeover of professional social network LinkedIn (LNKD.N), three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

As part of the EU approval, the U.S. software company will make some minor changes to concessions submitted last week following feedback from rivals and customers, the people said.

The deal, Microsoft's largest ever acquisition, will allow the company to add a suite of sales, marketing and recruiting services to its core business products as it gears up for next-generation computing.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott)