Linn Co files for $1 billion IPO

(Reuters) - Linn Co LLC, an affiliate of oil and gas company Linn Energy LLC LINE.O, filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $1 billion in an initial public offering of common stock.

The Texas-based company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Barclays was underwriting the IPO.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “LNCO.”

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore)