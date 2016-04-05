FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Linn Energy enters settlement agreement with some creditors
#Commodities
April 5, 2016 / 10:31 PM / a year ago

Linn Energy enters settlement agreement with some creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Linn Energy LLC entered into a settlement agreement with some of its creditors regarding potential debt restructuring that might include Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company, which said last month that bankruptcy may be unavoidable as it missed interest payments, said on Tuesday that the agreement was with creditors who hold two-thirds of its $1 billion outstanding senior secured second-lien notes due 2020.

Linn Energy said it delivered the mortgages associated with the notes and it was no longer in default in relation to these notes.

Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru

