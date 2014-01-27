FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lion Air to cancel order for five Boeing 787s
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 27, 2014 / 7:47 AM / 4 years ago

Lion Air to cancel order for five Boeing 787s

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Lion Air airplane takes off at Soekarno-Hatta airport in Jakarta April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

BATAM, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesian budget airline Lion Air said on Monday it planned to cancel an order for five Boeing Co (BA.N) 787 aircraft and replace them with smaller 737 models.

The carrier said it needed widebody aircraft to accommodate more than the roughly 250-passenger capacity of the 787-8, and will place a new order for aircraft in 2015.

The 737s will join a fleet that already includes a large number of that model. The widebody aircraft it intends to order next year will be used on domestic, high-frequency routes, the company said.

(This version of the story corrects 787-8 capacity to roughly 250 seats from 350)

Reporting by Siva Govindasamy; editing by Tim Hepher and Tom Pfeiffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.