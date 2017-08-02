FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: Hasbro ends talks to buy entertainment company Lionsgate - sources
#Deals
August 2, 2017 / 2:51 PM / 6 minutes ago

Exclusive: Hasbro ends talks to buy entertainment company Lionsgate - sources

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Transformers statue stands on display at the Hasbro booth during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 25, 2014.Sandy Huffaker/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S toymaker Hasbro Inc (HAS.O) has ended talks to acquire U.S. movie studio and entertainment company Lionsgate Entertainment Corp (LGFa.N), people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The negotiations ended last week because of price disagreements, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the talks were confidential. It is not clear whether negotiations could restart in the future.

Hasbro and Lionsgate did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby

