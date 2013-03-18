Anticipation is the name of Mihir Worah's game

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mihir Worah, PIMCO’s lead inflation watcher, seems to be one step ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

As manager of Pacific Investment Management Co’s Real Return Asset Fund, he anticipated the Fed’s moves to stimulate the U.S. economy over the last few years. He also made prescient bets on inflation-protected government bonds outside the United States.

The result was that Worah’s fund, which oversees $456.7 million in assets, earned a total annualized return of 14.44 percent between 2009 and 2012, or nearly double the 7.47 percent average performance of its peers, according to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.

The fund was recognized for its superior risk-adjusted return over that period at the 2013 Lipper U.S. Fund Awards.

Worah, 46, hails from Mumbai, India. He joined PIMCO in 2001 and worked on the firm’s analytics team for two years before joining the real return portfolio management team. In 2008, he became head of the team - for which he now oversees $110 billion - and was named managing director in 2009.

Before joining PIMCO, Worah was a post-doctoral research associate at the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center, a Stanford University-run science laboratory overseen by the U.S. Department of Energy.

But he says that his research field hit “a lean patch” in the early 1990s, at which point he sought to apply his physics and mathematics training to quantitative finance. Worah is based at PIMCO’s Newport Beach, California office.

PIMCO had $2 trillion in assets as of December 31, 2012, according to the firm’s website.

AHEAD OF THE FED

Prior to 2011, the PIMCO Real Return Asset Fund typically devoted at least 80 percent of the portfolio to U.S. Treasuries that are protected against inflation.

But in late 2011, Worah anticipated that the Fed would promote U.S. growth by raising inflation expectations and leading investors into long-duration Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS).

“We knew that this Fed was extremely dovish, hell-bent on inflating the economy, of avoiding any remote possibility of a Japanese kind of outcome, (which) meant that you had to be bullish on TIPS and also bullish on, to some extent, risky assets,” he said.

With the Fed having kept nominal interest rates near zero since late 2008, the central bank’s only way of easing its nearly 100 percent debt-to-GDP ratio was by heightening inflation expectations, Worah said. The outcome would be lower long-term real interest rates, or borrowing costs to the U.S. government.

“The Fed was making clear that they were trying to push long real yields down, and the market hadn’t yet reacted to that,” said Michael Pond, head of global inflation-linked research at Barclays.

Worah called the situation “very unique.” His fund began increasing its holdings of TIPS from an 80 percent exposure in 2010 to more than 94 percent by the end of 2012.

The bet paid off, as the Fed increased inflation expectations by setting an inflation target of 2 percent on January 25, 2012, which was higher than the previous informal range of about 1.7 percent to 2 percent.

“If it wasn’t for the increase in inflation expectation, we might have seen long-duration TIPS have a negative performance in 2012,” he said.

In 2012, the PIMCO Real Return Asset Fund earned a 13.69 percent return, besting the benchmark Barclays Capital U.S. Treasury Inflation Notes: 10+ Year Index by over 2 percent.

Looking forward, the fund has reduced the average duration of its TIPS holdings to around 12 years. Worah sees inflation as likely to hit a bottom in the first half of 2013 before quickening to above 2.5 percent over the next 10 years, and that the Fed is unlikely to ramp up its current stimulus program of buying $85 billion in Treasuries and agency-mortgage debt per month.

“We don’t see some of the large macro themes that we had in 2012, such as the Fed lowering real interest rates or raising inflation expectations,” Worah said.

OFF THE INDEX

Along with its high TIPS exposure, Worah reaped profits from non-U.S. government bonds and small bets on non-agency mortgage securities.

The Fed’s monthly purchases of agency mortgage debt had the positive effect of driving demand into non-agency mortgages, said Worah, who believes that the housing market has bottomed and will remain stable or improve over the next several years.

The lower interest rates on agency mortgage bonds - which are backed by government-sponsored mortgage agencies such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac - led investors to seek greater risk and return in non-agency mortgage debt, Worah said.

Non-agency mortgage securities, also known as private-label debt, have no government guarantee of principal repayment.

Worah’s fund also profited from holdings in inflation-protected Australian, Brazilian and Italian bonds ahead of rallies. Each of the countries offered high interest rates, he said, while Brazil’s and Australia’s debt burdens were lower than that of the United States as a percentage of GDP.

“Even though (Brazil) is such a high-quality country, there are some inefficiencies built into its financial system, and so investors get paid this very high after-inflation real interest rate,” Worah said.

This year, Worah is eyeing investments in inflation-protected government bonds from New Zealand and Mexico.