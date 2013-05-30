FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. municipal bond funds post $156.9 million outflows: Lipper
May 30, 2013 / 9:41 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. municipal bond funds post $156.9 million outflows: Lipper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds made a sharp U-turn in the week ended May 29, posting net outflows of $156.86 million after $63.47 million of inflows the week before, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive, though, at $58.74 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

The holiday-shortened week was rocky for municipal bonds and ended a three-week streak of inflows to the funds. Investors shunned fixed-income assets over concerns the Federal Reserve would begin winding down its monetary stimulus as the economy strengthens.

Investors withdrew money from high-yield municipal funds for a second week in a row, with outflows growing to $166.35 million from $123.15 million the week before. Exchange-traded funds also registered outflows, of $16 million, compared to $10.1 million inflows the previous week.

Meanwhile, retail investors bought 1.7 muni bonds for every one they sold in the week ended May 29, up from a ratio of 1.6 the week before, according to BondDesk Group.

The number of bonds bought totaled 47,997, while the number of bonds sold was 28,454.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz

