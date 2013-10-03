FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. municipal bond funds report $690 million of outflows: Lipper
October 3, 2013 / 10:48 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. municipal bond funds report $690 million of outflows: Lipper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds reported $690 million of net outflows in the week ended October 2, up from $159 million of outflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained negative at $963 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

The funds, which are popular with individual investors, have reported net outflows for 19 consecutive weeks, the longest string of weekly outflows since 2011.

But flows into high-yield muni funds were positive for a third straight week, with $33.2 million of net inflows, down from $399 million in the week ended September 25.

Exchange-traded muni funds had their seventh straight week of negative flows, with $14.1 million of net outflows, up from $5 million in the previous week.

Meanwhile, BondDesk Group LLC reported that retail investors bought 2.3 municipal bonds for every one they sold in the week ended October 2, up from 1.9 during the previous week. The number of bonds bought totaled 77,357, while the number of bonds sold was 34,228.

Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie Adler and Dan Grebler

