U.S. municipal bond funds reported $147.3 million of net inflows in the week ended Oct. 12, compared with $324.6 million in inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $413.4 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

High-yield muni bond funds reported outflows of $247.5 million, up from $33.2 million in the previous week.