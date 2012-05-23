Lipstok: ECB has not discussed Greek euro exit: BBG

TALLINN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has not officially discussed Greece leaving the euro zone and sees no need for further non-standard stimulus measures, ECB Governing Council member Andres Lipstok was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

ECB President Mario Draghi has said the bank would like Greece to stay in the euro but EU trade commissioner Karel De Gucht said last week that European institutions, including the ECB, were working on scenarios in case Greece did opt to quit the single currency.

“We (ECB) never officially talked about an exit (of Greece). Maybe there were some non-official talks of council members outside the council,” Lipstok, the soon-to-depart head of Estonia’s central bank said in an interview with news agency Bloomberg.

He also said that there was no need for additional ECB stimulus measures at the moment, although the bank was prepared to use them again if required.

“At this moment, we’re ready and looking very carefully on what’s happening in the market and if necessary we present these measures again. At the moment there’s no need,” he said, adding: “We haven’t talked about any new measures that we haven’t used before.”

The central bank has no plans for now to cut interest rates below their current 1 percent and would use the next couple of months to assess whether its support was filtering through to the real economy as expected, he said.