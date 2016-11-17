SAO PAULO Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) is close to announcing the sale of its liquefied petroleum gas distribution unit Liquigás Distribuidora SA to industrial group Ultrapar Participações SA (UGPA3.SA), a source close to the matter told Reuters.

Petrobras, as the company is known, will receive around 2.8 billion reais ($822 million), the source said. The deal may be announced as soon as this week.

Petrobras preferred shares, the most liquid stock on the Sao Paulo exchange, surged 3.2 percent on Thursday morning.

In a note to clients, BTG Pactual analysts said Petrobras is selling the asset "at a very good multiple, higher than 10 times EBITDA," referring to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profitability.

But analysts at BTG Pactual and Brasil Plural also said the deal may be subject to scrutiny by Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE.

Ultrapar declined to comment on Thursday, while Petrobras did not have an initial comment.

Ultrapar Participações already owns Cia Ultragaz SA, a major player in liquefied petroleum gas distribution in Brazil, with a 23 percent market share.

"The acquisition would raise Ultrapar's market share to 46 percent," analysts at Brasil Plural said in a note to clients.

Petrobras and Ultrapar said on Oct 14. they were in exclusive talks for the gas distribution unit. Reuters reported at the time the deal price could reach around 3 billion reais.

Ultrapar outbid competitors such as Supergasbrás, a local subsidiary of Dutch energy company SHV Holdings [SHVHD.UL], Turkish company Argaz and local investment firms.

The Liquigás deal is part of an asset-sale program at Petrobras designed to trim the firm's massive $130 billion of debt, the largest in the global oil industry.

The biggest asset sale so far has been a 90 percent stake in its natural gas pipeline unit NTS to a group led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO) for $5.2 billion.

Petrobras had planned to sell a total of $15.1 billion in assets in 2015 and 2016, plus a further $19.5 billion over the next two years.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Paula Laier and Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Bayn)