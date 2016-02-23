FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. agency prohibits lithium-ion batteries as cargo on passenger aircraft
February 22, 2016

U.N. agency prohibits lithium-ion batteries as cargo on passenger aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.N. aviation agency on Monday agreed to prohibit shipments of lithium-ion batteries on passenger aircraft, citing concerns that they are a fire hazard.

The International Civil Aviation Organization’s 36-state governing council said the prohibition would be in effect as of April 1, 2016 and would be maintained until a new safer packaging standard is designed to transport the batteries.

“This interim prohibition will continue to be in force as separate work continues through ICAO on a new lithium battery packaging performance standard, currently expected by 2018,” ICAO council president Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu said in a statement.

Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Diane Craft

