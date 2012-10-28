FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Opposition parties take lead in Lithuanian election
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
#World News
October 28, 2012 / 8:08 PM / 5 years ago

Opposition parties take lead in Lithuanian election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Two opposition centre-left parties appeared to be lead contenders to form a coalition government in Lithuania after a second-round election on Sunday, partial results showed.

With votes counted in 1,359 polling stations out of a total 1,861, the Social Democratic Party and Labour Party, which aim to work together, were set for a combined 68 seats in the 141-seat parliament. A likely third coalition partner, the party of an impeached ex-president, was headed for 11 seats.

The Social Democrats and Labour have benefited from anger at years of austerity under Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius, whose Homeland Union was on course for about 33 seats.

Reporting by Patrick Lannin; editing by Jason Webb

