Opposition parties take lead in Lithuanian election

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Two opposition centre-left parties appeared to be lead contenders to form a coalition government in Lithuania after a second-round election on Sunday, partial results showed.

With votes counted in 1,359 polling stations out of a total 1,861, the Social Democratic Party and Labour Party, which aim to work together, were set for a combined 68 seats in the 141-seat parliament. A likely third coalition partner, the party of an impeached ex-president, was headed for 11 seats.

The Social Democrats and Labour have benefited from anger at years of austerity under Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius, whose Homeland Union was on course for about 33 seats.