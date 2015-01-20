Lithuania urges united front on Russia, talks tough on Greece

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro zone’s newest member Lithuania fanned the debate surrounding Greece on Tuesday, saying countries needed to stick to their promises, and called for Europe to show a united front against Russia.

Finance minister Rimantas Sadzius told Reuters that he expected a further fall in the euro as the European Central Bank delivers what he expects will be “efficient, but sufficiently cautious” action this week.

He also said that in Lithuania there was room for new measures to support growth.

Sadzius will take part in his first meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday after Lithuania became the bloc’s 19th member at the start of the year, and it is expected to be a baptism of fire.

Greece will be top of the agenda a day after its cliffhanger elections which are being fought over growing public disillusionment with the euro and austerity.

On top of that, the ECB is expected to have laid out plans for a large scale government bond buying program that could effectively put the bloc’s governments on the hook for hundreds of billions of euros of other countries’ debt.

Sadzius said there was no talk of Greece leaving the euro but showed that Lithuania shared the firm views of other northern, more conservative European countries, including Germany.

“I believe there are two principles that we (the euro zone)should follow strictly,” said Sadzius. “First of all, we in Europe are united in our diversity and each country could and should choose its own destiny by democratically electing its government.”

“And the second principle is that commitments that we took earlier should be complied with.”

ONE VOICE ON RUSSIA

Sadzius also called for the bloc to “speak one voice” over Russian aggression in Ukraine, from which Lithuania is separated by just Belarus.

“We are proponents of sanctions because we ... are strong believers that there should be nobody that can violate international law without revenge,” Sadzius said.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Monday that any easing of EU sanctions against Russia will only happen if there are improvements on the ground in Ukraine, where peace talks have stalled.

Sadzius said the increased security of being a euro zone member was one of the main reasons the Lithuanian public supported adopting the currency.

Like other ex-Soviet Baltic states, Lithuania’s government has been an advocate of tough action on Russia. Sadzius said the country’s entry into the euro area was the final step in a transition into the Western world, following its declaration of independence in 1990 and its accession to NATO and the EU in 2004.

“The geopolitical situation that we have around our borders is felt much more clearly in Lithuania than in old democracies in the middle of Europe,” he said.

The finance minister said that a 3.4 percent domestic growth forecast for 2015 made in September, which had already been revised down from over 4 percent as trading partner Russia’s economy went into reverse last year, could be trimmed again.

“I think we have already had almost the full blow of the deteriorating Russian economy,” he said. “I think growth of 3 percent, or something like that, and faster growth in 2016 is attainable.”

Sadzius, who is serving his second term as finance minister after a brief stint in 2007-08 before the country plunged into a deep financial crisis, said balancing the budget by 2017 was still a target but there was some room for new stimulus.

“I think we should take measures to further increase growth and I think there is space for action,” he said, adding that a stronger economy was the best way to bring down overall debt.