Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite addresses the European Parliament during a debate on the Lithuanian presidency of the EU for the last six months in Strasbourg, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuania’s incumbent President Dalia Grybauskaite, 57, said on Monday she would run for a second five-year term in an upcoming election in May.

The latest opinion polls showed the former European budget commissioner, who became the Baltic state’s first female president in 2009, was a clear favorite to stay in the top job as her country seeks to join euro zone in 2015.