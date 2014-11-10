FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lithuania charges state employee with spying for Belarus
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 10, 2014 / 5:32 PM / 3 years ago

Lithuania charges state employee with spying for Belarus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Lithuanian prosecutors have charged an employee at the state air navigation company for spying for Belarus and possibly Russia over civilian and military air operations, officials said on Monday.

Lithuania houses jets of NATO’s Baltics air policing mission in Siauliai military airport and the charge comes amid heightened tensions with Russia amid the Ukraine crisis.

It is the first time Lithuania has charged someone with espionage since it joined the European Union in 2004.

The man, who was not identified, was one of two people arrested about a year ago following a three-year investigation by Lithuanian domestic intelligence service, prosecutor Darius Raulusaitis told a news conference in Vilnius.

“He is charged with spying against Lithuanian Republic on orders of intelligence services of Belarus Republic,” Raulusaitis said. “It’s likely that any information obtained by the Belarus secret service is shared with the Russian services.”

Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia are three Baltic states that were part of the Soviet Union until shortly before the collapse of the Communist superpower in 1991. They say Russia has stepped up incursions into their airspace and territorial waters over the last year.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.