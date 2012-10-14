FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exit poll puts opposition ahead in Lithuania election
October 14, 2012 / 5:11 PM / 5 years ago

Exit poll puts opposition ahead in Lithuania election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VILNIUS (Reuters) - The opposition Labour Party won the most votes in the first round of Lithuania’s parliamentary election on Sunday, an exit poll broadcast on national television showed.

The RAIT/BNS poll showed the Labour Party had 19.8 percent of the vote, while their likely coalition partners the Social Democrats had 17.8 percent. The center-right Homeland Union of Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius was third with 16.7 percent.

The final result will not be clear until a second round, in two weeks, to settle races in local districts where there was no outright winner. However, in past elections the run-offs have not substantially changed the first round result.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Writing by Christian Lowe

