Exit poll puts opposition ahead in Lithuania election

VILNIUS (Reuters) - The opposition Labour Party won the most votes in the first round of Lithuania’s parliamentary election on Sunday, an exit poll broadcast on national television showed.

The RAIT/BNS poll showed the Labour Party had 19.8 percent of the vote, while their likely coalition partners the Social Democrats had 17.8 percent. The center-right Homeland Union of Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius was third with 16.7 percent.

The final result will not be clear until a second round, in two weeks, to settle races in local districts where there was no outright winner. However, in past elections the run-offs have not substantially changed the first round result.