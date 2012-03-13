FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liz Claiborne taps Hilfiger exec to be CFO, COO
March 13, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 6 years ago

Liz Claiborne taps Hilfiger exec to be CFO, COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Liz Claiborne Inc LIZ.N tapped a former Tommy Hilfiger executive as its new finance and operations chief starting next month, saying his combined experience in both fields is important as the clothesmaker and retailer looks to cut costs.

George Carrara will become both COO and CFO on April 2 and be in charge of Liz Claiborne’s finances, global operations and information technology.

Carrara most recently worked for Tommy Hilfiger, which was sold to PVH Corp (PVH.N) in 2010, as COO of its North American business.

In the last few years, Liz Claiborne has sold off many brands, including its namesake, to lessen its debt load and focus on the businesses where it sees the most potential, such as Juicy Couture and kate spade.

Last month, Liz Claiborne reported lower-than-expected sales in the holiday quarter, with a sharp decline at Juicy Couture.

Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

